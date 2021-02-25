100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25, 1921
The new coyote poison introduced this winter by the Biological Survey is proving to be sure death to the sheep-killing pests. This is the report made by Stanley G. Jewett, the predatory animal inspector for the Oregon-Washington district. For years the survey has been experimenting with different kind of poison and different methods. The new poison is called “Piper’s Special” in honor of Stanley E. Piper, who perfected the new poison. Strychnine is the basis, which is combined with other ingredients through a heating process to conceal the bitter taste. Jewett says the poison is not being used on any range used by stockmen without their consent. It is being furnished free to all stockmen who must agree to use it according to instructions and report results to Jewett’s office. About 50 percent of all animals killed by the new poison are found. Stockmen have reported the finding of 25 dead coyotes as the result of one day’s efforts.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25, 1971
A baby girl was born Tuesday in the front seat of a car in the parking lot of Pendleton Community Hospital. “Congratulations,” a state police officer told the father, Shane Allen, Milton-Freewater, and handed him a traffic citation for violation of the basic rule. Lt. Tom Taylor said the officer had clocked Allen at 92 miles an hour in the 40-mile zone entering Pendleton on Highway 11. He said the officer had pursued Allen for several miles at “very high speeds.” When the officer stopped Allen, Taylor said, and found that Mrs. Allen was in labor, he told Allen, “Get her to the hospital. I’ll catch you later” and followed Allen to the hospital. Nursing instructor Kathleen Herrett delivered the baby. The birth was the first in the hospital parking lot, according to hospital administrator Sam Loewen. “Everybody’s fine,” he said of Mrs. Allen and her baby.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25, 1996
There’s no such thing as a free lunch. That lesson flew home to roost last week when wild turkeys along the upper Umatilla River took the bait and met with the surprise of their feathered lives — a rocket-powered net trap. The device snared 51 turkeys in one shot during a trap-and-transplant operation near Thornhollow. Part of an on-going effort to improve on the introduction of wild turkeys, the department traps the wild birds and releases them elsewhere in similar habitat, but where their numbers are fewer. Responding to a damage complaint by a landowner, who insisted that too many turkeys were scratching out a living on his land, led to the wild scene of turkey muggings and the not-so-easy task of untangling 15-pound birds from the net. The wild turkeys originated from stocks of Rio Grande turkeys from Texas that were introduced to southwest Oregon and eventually transported to northeast Oregon after their numbers rose steadily in the Southwest.
