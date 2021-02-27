100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1921
Burglars entered O. A. Adams’ garage in Weston sometime during Sunday night and dynamited the safe, getting the sum of two cents for their trouble. The safe which sets in the outer office next to the sidewalk was trunneled into the ladies waiting room, a hole was bored into the door, and, presumably with “soupe,” the safe door was completely wrecked. It is not Mr. Adams’ habit to keep any considerable amount of money in the safe, and on this occasion he says there was only two cents in it. Lyle Webb ran his car into the garage at a late hour Sunday evening and took the key away with him. The burglars evidently tried to use his car to get away in as this morning he discovered that some one in trying to start his car had torn the lock completely off of it.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1971
Increased competition has accomplished what years of complaining by Pendleton motorists couldn’t do — a drop in gasoline prices. Bright new signs have blossomed all over town, listing prices from 32.9 cents a gallon for regular to 36.9. The price break started about a year ago when a new cutrate station opened with regular at 32.9, the lowest price in town. The other stations held to their prices although the cutrate pulled in hundreds of customers a day. Then this month one of the new major brand stations chopped its price and now it seems almost all of the major brand stations have too. Jim Udy, of Udy’s Round-Up Service, operator of a service station here for more than 19 years, said there are two types of stations — service stations and gasoline stations. The lowest priced stations only pump gasoline. If a customer wants his oil checked or wants to use a restroom, he must go to a service station.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1996
As a lifetime Republican, the last thing Dennis Cummings wanted to do was vote for Bill Clinton. However, that was the only choice the Weston resident had when he opened his ballot for Oregon’s presidential primary. Cummings got a Democratic ballot in the mail by accident, as did most of the Cummings family in Weston — Republicans all. He said his wife, Linda, who is a “damn Democrat,” got the correct ballot. His father called the Umatilla County Elections Division, whose computer agreed the Cummingses were indeed Republican. Dennis said he received a proper Republican ballot this morning. This is the first time in vote-by-mail’s short history that a Umatilla County voter has gotten a ballot from the wrong party. Cummings said he would just as soon walk to the Weston Community Hall to vote, and eliminate any chance of a mixup. “If people are so lazy they can’t go out to the polls and vote, they shouldn’t vote in the first place,” he said.
