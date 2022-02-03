Archie McCampbell, government trapper, shot and killed the “Wild Man” of Little Butter Creek six miles west of Gurdane when he resisted arrest by a posse consisting of ranchers and McCampbell, who had traced the man from the Joe Hayes sheep camp after his theft of a gun and food. Dressed in non-descript clothing, speaking broken English and coming into the haunts of men only infrequently, the “Wild Man” had been a mystery and something of a terror to residents of the district the past three years. He had no camp of his own, but lived in deserted cabins or camped in the open. When found by the posse, the “Wild Man” turned the stolen rifle upon his pursuers, but before he could shoot he received a bullet from McCampbell’s gun in his forehead.
50 years ago — 1972
Has women’s liberation entered the Pendleton Round-Up Total Performance Angus Sale? “Any woman who wants to can learn cattle judging,” says Carol Thompson. She’s a rarity — a woman in the field of cattle judging. There may be others, Mrs. Thompson said, “but I don’t know about them.” She grew up on the Deep Creek Angus Ranch at Potlach, Idaho, and she and her husband operate a 100-head Angus ranch in Northern Idaho, between Moscow and Coeur d’Alene.
25 years ago — 1997
It might not have been a Wild West rescue, but two Pendleton men whose car was swept away in a flooded ditch Friday night aren’t complaining. And while Umatilla County Sheriff John Trumbo has been portrayed as a cowboy sheriff who roped the men out of the water, the truth isn’t quite as colorful, he said. The adventure began when the car occupied by Mike McAllister, 33, and Jon White, 34, was swept off Stage Gulch Road at a curve flooded by a rain-swollen drainage ditch. The two men bailed out — to opposite sides of the bank. White made it to a nearby house and called the sheriff’s office. Trumbo was patrolling flooded areas in a four-wheel drive and responded. White tied a piece of rope around his waist and threw it across to McAllister, who did the same. White began backing up while Trumbo pulled on the rope and McAllister eventually made it out of the water.
