100 years ago — 1922
H. M. Berry and Ray C. Boyce, his partner, were given sentences of five years each this morning in circuit court by Judge Gilbert W. Phelps. The two young men, charged with larceny, escaped from the county jail Saturday morning after sawing their way through bars and battering their way through the ceiling and getting into the court room above. To make their getaway from the circuit court room was a simple matter of walking downstairs, the doors from the court room ordinarily never being locked. They had only 12 hours of freedom before they were captured by a posse of officers. A new metal saw, a window weight taken from the casing, and a cell door which was used as a ladder were the instruments used by the pair of men in their dash for freedom.
50 years ago — 1972
While Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality and the Umatilla County Road Department are studying a proposal for a meat packing plant and adjacent feedlot northeast of Hermiston, opponents of the plant’s location are busy circulating petitions against the plant. Earl Johnston told the Umatilla County Court last week he plans to construct a 35-job, $400,000 meat packing plant and was asking the court to construct an access road to the plant site. When Hugh Burney, who lives at the junction of Columbia Lane and Diagonal Road, learned of the proposal he started a move to block the plant. Burney says the facility would deflate the value of the property in the area. He tried to reason with Johnston not to infringe upon his neighbors, but Johnston, according to Burney, maintained there would be no odor from the feedlot or the plant.
25 years ago — 1997
The Beavers are going to be a little more fun to watch for the next few years. This morning Pendleton standout Kyle Rosselle signed a letter of intent to play football for Oregon State and new Head Coach Mike Riley this fall. Rosselle gained a lot of attention when he was named Intermountain Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts as a defensive end. He also made the second team on offense as a tight end. Rosselle has been one of the most highly recruited players to come out of Pendleton. A partial list of schools that wanted him for their football program include: Yale, Cornell, Stanford, Boise State and Cal-Poly. Stanford wanted to fly him down on an official visit, but Rosselle would have had to miss two basketball games. As the starting center for the Bucks, he said he didn’t want to do that. The Stanford recruiter was going to make the trip to Pendleton but he got stuck in the snow in Colorado, so Rosselle met with Riley instead.
