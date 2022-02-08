100 years ago — 1922His teacher sees him as a pale-faced little fellow who found learning all too tedious, but who was ever-ready to “play like” in any role whatsoever. A local bookstore owner remembers a youngster who was so ardently fond of theatrical magazines that he was permitted to stand at the counter and read copies which he was too poor to buy. A theater manager recalls a “thin-looking kid” who used to usher at the Alta and who watched for every opportunity to appear in amateur theatricals. All these are kindly reminiscences of George Hackathorne, native of Pendleton, now co-star with Betty Compson in the film play “The Little Minister,” which will be shown here Friday and Saturday. Young Hackatorne has many friends here who admire him very much for his loyalty to his invalid mother who is a patient at the Eastern Oregon state hospital.
50 years ago — 1972For the second time in three Stone Hereford Ranch production sales, a bull has sold for $10,000 to top the sale. A. D. Clark, a rancher from Buhl, Idaho, paid $10,000 for Dr Mck Dhu E135. Clark also bought the second-highest bull at $7,800. Stone cattle manager Doug Bennett said he was “very happy” and labeled the auction “a real good sale.” The auction was held at the Stone Hereford Ranch on Butler Creek, five miles south of Hermiston. Owned by Howard and Verna Stone, Walla Walla, it is one of the largest registered Hereford operations in the United States with approximately 600 head of registered cattle plus a 550-cow commercial division.
25 years ago — 1997A protest by a handful of Umatilla High School students over a dress code provision that prohibits hats culminated in the suspension of two students and a teacher. Two students filed a complaint against a physical education teacher after the incident. Four boys donned hats and sat on the school’s gym bleachers instead of attending morning classes. According to one of the students, a teacher at the school encouraged them to protest the rule. When the physical education teacher discovered the protestors in the gym, the students said he told them to leave then pushed them on their backs and chests toward the exit. Two of the boys received a three-day suspension for insubordination. The superintendent also suspended one teacher, but she would not confirm which teacher it was.
