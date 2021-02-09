100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 9, 1921
Frank Cable, Round-Up performer, likes to see young men marry and all that, but he says it is expensive when the young man who marries carries the same name as his. Frank Cable, Pilot Rock stockman, who was wedded here Thursday, proved to be a separate and distinct personage, but friends of the first mentioned Frank Cable demand the cigars from him, just the same. “I have spent $8 already for cigars on the strength of the other man’s wedding,” Mr. Cable said today. “Finally I found that the newlyweds have a suite next to mine in a local hotel. So I decided to square it with them by taking them to a wedding breakfast this morning.” Mr. Cable says this is the second time he has encountered a “double,” a Montana man named Frank Cable having once been met.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 9, 1971
A new postal regulation that went into effect Feb. 1 makes it possible to protect your family from unwanted sexually oriented advertisements addressed to the household, Pendleton Post Office officials said. The law also includes minors under the age of 19 who live with you or who are under your care. Here is how the new law works: You fill out a form to add your family’s names to a reference list, which the Postal Service makes available to mailers for a fee. After 30 days from the date your name is added to the list, any mailer who sends you a sexually oriented advertisement subjects himself to both civil and criminal action by the U.S. government.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 9, 1996
Imagine a bowl of oatmeal, once steaming, then frozen. This lumpy popsicle would come out of the microwave’s defrost mode like Umatilla County did Thursday. Lumpy and warm on the outside, the oats would flow into a milk mess. The Umatilla River and the soils around it resembled this substance after a 75-degree temperature swing from 10 degrees below zero to 65 degrees above in six days. Ice to water. Soil to mud. Trees down. Houses evacuated. Roads sliding into the river. Hillsides sliding under the pull of gravity. With main-stem rivers beyond flood levels and small streams overflowing their channels, Umatilla County is seeing the worst flooding since the legendary floods of 1964. The Umatilla County commissioners declared a state of emergency in the county Thursday, and another round of rain in the northeast part of the county pushed many streams to their banks overnight.
