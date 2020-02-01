100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 1, 1920
Reports from Ukiah say the frost is fast leaving the ground, the roads are very muddy and the ice has raised the creeks. The bridge across Desolation Creek near Dale was washed out a few days ago and the mail between Ukiah and Long Creek is tied up for the time being. Phil Fairbanks, proprietor of the line, was in Ukiah when the bridge went out and is doing everything he can to get connections through. Abe Martin, driver for the Ukiah end of the route, was caught on the Long Creek side with nothing to do but care for his horses.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 1, 1970
Hermiston City Police have recovered over $100 worth of whisky that was taken from the Elks Lodge in a break-in after midnight Saturday. Police said a local juvenile admitted the theft Sunday. This is the second time in two months that the lodge has lost whisky in a break-in. Some time Sunday night, for the second time in 10 days, the Handout Drive-In at 225 Highland was hit by vandals. Entry was gained through a window, police said, and whipped cream was smeared over the interior of the building.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 1, 1995
Dave Green is very familiar with the halls of Umatilla’s high school and middle school. He’s walked them as a student and a teacher. Green is retiring this year from Clara Brownell Middle School after 30 years as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher. After graduating from Umatilla High School in 1960, Green earned a degree at Eastern Oregon State College in 1965. By the fall of ’65 he was back at his old school as a teacher. When Green stepped into his first classroom there was only a stack of text books on the floor and a box with some assorted science teaching aides. From those humble beginnings Green has built a modern science lab. But Green’s replacement will have to take the science class to the next level by integrating computers into the curriculum. “I’ll leave that for them to do,” Green said.
