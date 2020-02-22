100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 22, 1920
Failure of the combination of the big Walla Walla post office safe to work tied up thousands of dollars worth of securities this week and Postmaster George B. Day, after trying in vain, finally had to get the service of an oxyacetylene expert to drill a hole in the safe door, according to the story which leaked out today and which Mr. Day admitted. Before Mr. Day called the expert he sought to get a safe cracker from the penitentiary to open the safe, but Warden Drum was out of that brand of criminals.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 22, 1970
Jack C. Stangier, a member of a third generation family in Pendleton, died Sunday at St. Anthony Hospital. Mr. Stangier was named Pendleton’s First Citizen in 1958. His mother received the First Citizen Award the same year. In 1959, he received the International Rodeo Management Man of the Year Award. He had served as an International Rodeo Association commissioner, was a past president of the Pendleton Round-Up Association and served on the Round-Up board for 12 years. Mr. Stangier served 4 1/2 years in the 13th U.S. Air Force. He was a first lieutenant with overseas duty for two years in the South Pacific and was awarded the Bronze Star. Other than his military service and higher education, Mr. Stangier resided in Pendleton all his life. Since 1957 he had operated Stangier Auto Supply.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 22, 1995
Black powder never deteriorates, said explosives expert Bob Blandford. When it dries it’s good as new. Blandford is project manager for a Virginia company hired by the Army to find and destroy unexploded ammunition in two areas of the Umatilla Army Depot, which is cleaning house and moving out for good. The depot, which Congress decided to close in 1988, has removed all its conventional ammunition as of last fall. For years, depot workers tested ammunition and exploded old or out-of-service items, such as shells, and some remain as what the Army calls “unexploded ordinance” or UXO. Blandford’s crew of 27 military veterans have been trained to recognize and handle leftover munitions.
