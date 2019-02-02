100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 2-3, 1919
The second long enforced influenza vacation for Pendleton schools ended this morning with the resumption of the high and the four grade schools. The attendance is said to be almost up to normal. All the teachers are in their rooms. School was started again by an assembly of all the students, in which Principal H.E. Inlow announced that those students who had not kept up in the correspondence work will be able to make this up and receive their credits, providing that they are willing, and capable of continuing their studies at high speed for the coming fifteen weeks. He believes that a considerable number of these students will finish the year’s work in that time. They will be helped by special classes and additional conference periods with their instructors.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 2-3, 1969
Things were looking up in every phase of the weather department today, with a warming trend under way, very little precipitation indicated the rest of the week, and with all evidence forecasting a reasonably orderly runoff of foothill and valley snow. Umatilla County road crews worked straight through until last night and by then had all main roads open except one at Gurdane and a few isolated roads at higher elevations. Everyone on the crew was at work with all equipment in use and the results were excellent, county officials said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 2-3, 1994
Laycee Marie Healy, an 11-year-old from Umatilla, has joined state finalists in the Miss American Coed Pageant’s Pre-teen Division. She is the daughter of Joe and Candi Hall of Umatilla and James Healy of Heppner. She will compete at the state pageant from May 27-29 at the Portland Hilton Hotel. Contestants are judged on poise, personality, stage appearance and personal interviews. The state winner will receive a cash award, crown, banner, trophy, flowers and a trip to the national pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.