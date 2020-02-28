100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 28, 1920
La Grande 76, Pendleton 16. This was the score of the basketball game which was played at La Grande last night between the P.H.S. Buckaroos and the La Grande quintet. The splendid work of Jens Terjeson, who is termed Pendleton high school’s all around athlete, was the feature of the game. La Grande’s team work and uncanny skill at basket shooting accounts for the uneven score. “The boys had the real fighting spirit,” said Coach Ted Preble today. “Even when they saw they were beaten they kept on fighting until the last.” The fact that the boys did their best against heavy odds does much credit to the local players even though they did not “bring home the bacon.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 28, 1970
Searchers today found the body of a motorist whose car hit the feed canal bridge north of Stanfield on Highway 32. Police said the body of Edward M. Munson, about 45, Royal Oaks, Mich., was found in the canal three miles downstream from where the car hit. The water supply of the canal from the Umatilla River had been shut off to aid in the search. Munson worked for an auditing firm that was servicing Marlette Homes in Hermiston. Munson’s death was the second fatality in recent weeks on that stretch of the highway.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 28, 1995
A three-year effort to attract Wal-Mart’s Northwest distribution center to Hermiston is one week away from a done deal. The state, city of Hermiston and Hermiston Development Corp. have approved an inducement offer to send to Wal-Mart’s Bentonville, Ark., headquarters for approval. The company’s response is expected by next week. At Monday’s city council meeting, HDC president Tom Gilleese said Hermiston rose to the top of the list of seven Oregon towns considered for the 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse. For Hermiston, the payoff will be large — 400 jobs initially and the potential of 1,000 jobs when the center is running at capacity.
