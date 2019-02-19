100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 18-19, 1919
With three citations for bravery, Captain Fred A. Lieuallen, medical corps of Portland, carries one of the most distinguished records of any army surgeon with the expeditionary forces. After he had escaped unscathed from the inferno that resulted in his citation by General Pershing, Captain Lieuallen, while dressing a wounded man in the field, was severely burned by a generous splash of the liquid contained in mustard gas shells. This liquid forms the deadly gas after evaporation. It splashed over his head, causing blindness for 19 days, loss of his hair and severe burns.
For 70 days he was treated in hospital, suffering agonizing pains and losing weight until he tipped the scales at barely 100 pounds. His eyesight and hair have been restored, and now he will rest in southern California.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 18-19, 1969
The head coaches of Hermiston High School’s three major sports have been relieved of their coaching jobs as a result of school board action Monday. The three are Bob George, football; George DeLap, basketball; and Arnold Owens, baseball. The teaching contract for Owens, which expires this year, was not renewed. DeLap and George have two years remaining on their teaching contracts. In the past three seasons the Bulldog baseball team has won 15 and lost 25 games in Intermountain League competition, including the current season. DeLap’s basketball teams in league play have won 12 and lost 23 in three years. George’s football teams have won four and lost 16 in league competition and in 1967 he had a winless season.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 18-19, 1994
Teachers of English, physical education and music were among those affected by the Hermiston School District’s announced layoff of 15 positions for next school year. The positions to be cut include six at the elementary level, four at the junior high, four at the high school and one distinct-wide special education position. Superintendent Jer Pratton and other district office staff met with affected teachers Thursday afternoon to explain why the budget cuts are necessary and how they were selected. The cuts, which total about $448,000, represent the teaching staff’s 4 percent share of coming cuts under Measure 5.
