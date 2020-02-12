100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 12, 1920
Scores of Pendleton people were guests of the Manchester-Clark motor company yesterday when air flights were made from the Frank Frazier field near the city. The passengers were piloted by Walter E. Lees, in a Curtiss plane for which the local automobile firm is agent. The majority of those who made the flights had never ridden in a plane before but all expressed themselves well pleased with the experience. One Pendleton woman declared that it “seemed like riding in an automobile, only safer.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 12, 1970
The Union Pacific Railroad is asserting today in a Public Utility Commission hearing at Boardman that “the need of the community for a railroad agency is practically nonexistent.” Union Pacific maintains that Boardman’s population of 350 does not justify a railroad agency. The agency had no shipments forwarded in the 18 months prior to July 1969 and only three carloads received during that same period. The UP has petitioned to close the Boardman depot, and the Port of Morrow, City of Boardman and Morrow County have planned to present testimony justifying the continuance of the station.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 12, 1995
Umatilla-Morrow Education Service District officials have advertised across the West in hopes that a new Milton-Freewater Unified School District superintendent can be found this spring. The ESD said the agency has received 29 inquiries since it began advertising last December. A brochure about the position says the district is committed to educational reform as defined by the Oregon legislature and is determined to create healthy relationships between all members of the student population. About 40 percent of the district’s students are Hispanic, according to the ESD.
