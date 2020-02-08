100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 8, 1920
Pendleton will be host Tuesday evening to a carload of Enterprise good roads boosters returning from Lewiston and Clarkston where they are meeting today with the Idaho and Washington enthusiasts to plan a highway through Wallowa county to Lewiston. The party represents the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and will be here from afternoon until No. 4 picks up their car at 1:30 Wednesday morning. “If you want any good roads built we are at your service,” the letter from them declared.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 8, 1970
A Hermiston man was among six to die on Oregon highways during the weekend. Gerald P. Raff, 26, of Hermiston, died in a one-car accident a mile south of Hermiston about 3:30 a.m. today. State police said Raff’s car was traveling north and left the highway, shearing off a power pole. Raff was manager of the Hermiston Elks Lodge for several months prior to assuming the management of the Pendleton Country Club the first of February. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Raff of La Grande.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 8, 1995
The Pendleton City Council has accepted the resignation of Pendleton Planning Commission member Curt Decicio who is moving to Lewiston, Idaho. Decicio leaves the commission with a 100 percent attendance record. In a related action, the council appointed former member Jim Washam as Decicio’s replacement. Washam was one of two members ousted from the commission in January by the council following an attendance report by City Planner Mike Hyde. It was reported at the time that Washam had attended only 68 percent of commission meetings, but Hyde now reports Washam had actually attended 75 percent of meetings while serving his appointment.
