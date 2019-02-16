100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 16-17, 1919
We know know why the kaiser quit. Nine hundred ruddy faced, strong armed, strong limbed men of the 65th Coast Artillery arrived here this morning en route home from St. Michael, the Argonne and way points. One good look at them shows why the Germans grew tired and yelled “kamerad.” The splendid physical appearance of the men attracted the attention of everyone. Despite their 70 days in the fighting line on the western front, the Sixty Fifth is still ready to go, though the one desire of the boys now is to see the folks at home and bite a pumpkin pie or smoother class of food not carried by the army kitchens.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 16-17, 1969
Eight hundred cattle took to the hills today when someone opened eight gates at the Johns-Smith-Beamer feed lot near Rieth. Bob Sphar, manager of the feed lot, reported the gate opening to the sheriff’s office and then started a round-up.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 16-17, 1994
A Stanfield police officer is in serious condition today at a Portland hospital after he was run over by a burglary suspect trying to escape in a patrol car Tuesday. Ralph “Butch” Parrish, 24, suffered several broken bones and a spinal injury after he was struck by the car and dragged around the parking lot at Premier Apartments about 2 a.m. The suspect, Damon Lee Petrie, 28, also was taken to Good Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the left arm. Stanfield Police Chief Alan Humphrey shot Petrie to stop the rampage. Petrie’s wound was superficial and he was taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.