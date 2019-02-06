100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 6, 1919
Arnold Minnis, Pendleton boy who is in the navy aboard the U.S.S. Frederick, met Ernest Boyle, hospital apprentice in the navy, recently at Brest, France. Minnis, after landing at Brest, says he looked into half the tents in the camp before he found his friend. The two visited for an afternoon before Boylen left for Paris on a furlough. The Frederick is employed in bringing wounded soldiers home and recently returned from France with 1700 wounded men.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 6, 1969
A $75,000 fire destroyed the sawmill at Blue Mountain Fir Products Tuesday night. Owner Harold Bartsch said the loss was partly covered by insurance. No one was injured in the blaze. Because the lumber mill — near Rieth — is outside any fire protection district, the only firefighters were volunteers and three firefighting teams from Pendleton Grain Growers. The blaze started about 7:30 p.m. when a spark from a cutting torch operated by Darrell McCoy ignited dust in the sawmill. The wooden building burned rapidly and workers concentrated their efforts on keeping the blaze confined to the sawmill.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 6, 1994
Two people were ejected and received multiple injuries when the pickup they were riding in spun out of control and crashed on an ice-covered I-84 west of Pendleton on Friday morning. Rebecca L. Ahl, 32, and Jane A. Mowry, 32, both of Boise and both passengers in the pickup, were ejected. They were cited for failing to wear their seat belts. Both were admitted to St. Anthony Hospital with multiple fractures, and Mowry was later transferred by air to a hospital in Boise, Idaho, where she was listed in fair condition.
