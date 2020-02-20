100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 20, 1920
Mrs. Lottie H. Worthington, formerly of Pendleton but now residing on her dairy farm near Vancouver, Wash., has been issued a patent for a safety appliance for gas and electrical stoves and ranges. This invention works automatically, making the use of such stoves and ranges safe against accidental fires from mishandling. Mrs. Worthington is elated over her patent and is receiving offers for placing the appliance on the market.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 20, 1970
Scheduled service at Pendleton by a third-level air carrier — connecting United Air Lines flights with La Grande, Ontario, Baker, Walla Walla, the Tri-Cities and Spokane — is expected to start next month. The name of the new airline will probably be Columbia Airlines Inc. The name is awaiting approval by federal officials. It is cheaper and quicker for travelers headed east to connect with UAL at Pendleton than it is for them to fly to Portland to make connections. Robert Dunn, director of the State Board of Aeronautics, said he is anxious for private industry to meet the need for commuter air service. Dunn said a state survey has shown a need for third-level service east daily from Salem. He said the average daily demand for state employees traveling to points in Eastern Oregon would require a Convair to fulfill — Convair seats about 60 people.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 20, 1995
Reservoir drawdowns to save salmon not only could take irrigated acreage out of production, but disrupt the barging of important commodities like grain and wheat, Oregon state legislatures were told recently. Even the threat of unpredictability in supplies could hurt Northwest producers on the export market, said industry representatives who testified before the Senate Water and Land Use Committee. Legislators heard a broad range of perspectives during a 2 1/2-hour hearing on salmon recovery. Most who testified agreed salmon runs are at historic, perhaps irreversible, lows. They also agreed that salmon are important in the region economically, culturally, and for many Native Americans, religiously. There was little agreement, though, over exactly what to do about declining runs or the effects of proposed recovery measures.
