100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 4, 1920
A viaduct on South Main street to provide an overhead crossing over the O. W. R. & N. Co. tracks is wanted. The matter now rests with the committee on streets and highways of the Pendleton Commercial Association. Factors which enter into the request include safety to life and limb, a saving of time and expense to both the railroad and to business going to the south side and enhanced value of south side property. The factor of safety is declared of greatest importance. Pendleton has stood for less protection at crossings than any city of its size in the country, it was pointed out. With more than a half dozen tracks crossing Main street there is no signal device of any kind maintained.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 4, 1970
The answer to “Whatever Happened to Vaudeville” — the title of this year’s Kiwanis Kapers — is supposed to be that it’s dead. But don’t you believe it. It’s alive and doing very well in Pendleton this week. The Ed Sullivan show it isn’t. A threat to Hollywood Palace it isn’t. But an enjoyable, tuneful and humorous production it is. A nostalgic 1905 rendition opened the program, and the closing “Let the Sun Shine” had much of a large audience joining in. Lacking in this year’s production, compared with Kapers of previous years, are a profusion of corn and some blue jokes. The show is improved by the alteration.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 4, 1995
Pendleton City Councilman Phil Houk has recommended that the Convention Center Commission be reduced from 11 members to seven members and its membership be reorganized. The city council passed the motion and will consider an ordinance amendment, but the Convention Center Commission is recommending the council take no action on the proposal. “I take exception when I read in the council minutes that we are representing special interests,” said commission member Tim Hawkins, who represents the Happy Canyon Foundation. He said less representation would jeopardize continuity, communication and community support.
