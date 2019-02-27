100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1919
An attempt is being made in the senate this afternoon to amend a resolution providing for a lieutenant governor as a constitutional amendment so the president of the senate would fill the office until the next election. As it passed the house, the governor would appoint the lieutenant governor should the amendment carry. Senator Ritner favored naming Fred Steiwer of Umatilla county as lieutenant governor. He declared this would bring strong support for the constitutional amendment as Steiwer has been on the fighting line in France and would be a popular hero.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1969
The body of a Pilot Rock man, who drowned in McKay Reservoir, was found Wednesday. Donald Eugene Cady, 35, drowned Monday when an 8-10 foot plastic boat he was fishing from capsized. State police and sheriff’s deputies were joined in the search by divers Charles Cornwell of Pendleton, Norman Board of Hermiston, and Ron Campbell and Richard Clark of the Pendleton fire department.
The sheriff’s office said they had about decided to give up until there was better light for the divers to work. However, another drag through the area where Cady went down located the body about 10:45 a.m. in 10-15 feet of water.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1994
Forget about Lillehammer. Pendleton got so much snow from Thursday’s storm that the Round-Up City could host the Olympics. A total of 16 inches of snow had fallen in Pendleton by this morning, setting a record for the most snow in 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The old record of 15 inches was set in 1921. And the snow is expected to keep falling. Forecasters anticipate another one to three inches will cover the local area by early this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.