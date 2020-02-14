100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 14, 1920
John Snyder, whose name appears with the regularity of clock-work on the police blotter, received a fine of $50 in court this morning, the charge being unlawful possession of liquor. He usually gets fined $15 for drunk and disorderly conduct. Snyder’s latest difficulty resulted from the consumption of denatured alcohol and moonshine, following which he got into a fight with Joe Bushman. Bushman received several cuts from Snyder’s knife and Snyder’s left eye is closed and his face is bruised as a result of Bushman’s retaliatory measures.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 14, 1970
Umatilla County Surveyor Ralph Thompson won his point Friday and from now on county road crews must call him before they start construction jobs. The goal is to preserve section corners (survey markers). Thompson will set witness posts for the marker and see that when the job is finished the marker is in its proper place. The practice will save everybody money, Thompson says, because it is very costly to relocate a section corner once it has been lost. He said some markers now lie under four feet of road. Thompson has campaigned for saving survey markers since he took office three years ago, but Friday was the first time county officials admitted he was right.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 14, 1995
The Hermiston City Council gave its OK Monday for Community Center project bids. The old Safeway building will be refurbished into a multi-use Community Center and will provide new office space for the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. The chamber will get 70 percent of the profits from the center’s operation for managing the facility. Those funds will be divided evenly between an operating fund and community projects. The remaining 30 percent raised by the center will go to the city of Hermiston. Bids for the framing of the project were rejected in favor of hiring local hourly workers to do the work.
