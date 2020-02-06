100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 6, 1920
Removal of the old dwelling on the northwest corner of Alta and Garden streets in Pendleton will be followed soon by the erection of a modern four or five story building by Eureka and Integrity lodges, I.O.O.F., to cover the entire 25 by 1 lot now owned by the lodges. Odd Fellows who expressed themselves on the new building proposition today declared that they want a building second to none in Pendleton. For the first floor their ideas include a department store, theater or large automobile salesroom. Lodge rooms and offices would be included in the upper floors. Four stories is the minimum suggested while one spokesman said he was in favor of five stories. Such an edifice would give Pendleton an office building considerably larger than any now in the city.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 6, 1970
Enrollment at Blue Mountain Community College continues its steady rise in January in both day students and evening division, according to Brent Horn, chairman of the college board of directors. Winter terms enrollment of day students has reached 875. An increase of 16 percent over last year, this represents the largest jump in mid-year enrollment of regular students in the college’s history. The winter term jump followed a record fall term enrollment of 941 day students. The fall figure was 18 percent over the previous year and more than double the college’s day enrollment five years ago. Enrollment in the college’s evening division also increased substantially, with a growth of 16 percent over a year ago.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 6, 1995
Aggressive genetic engineering of fish stocks, and an abandonment of the currently accepted notion that nature alone can restore fish runs, are both necessary if Columbia River salmon have a chance at survival, according to Tom McAllister, a native Oregonian and outdoor writer for 39 years with the Oregon Journal and The Oregonian. He has been an observer of the Columbia his entire life and is now guiding and lecturing for Special Expeditions, which operates two adventure ships. McAllister dismissed as ridiculous some of the fish-saving measures being suggested such as destruction of the eight hydro-electric dams along the river. It’s too late to restore the river to its natural state, he said, but that doesn’t mean the fish have to be lost. “We can’t move back,” he said. “It’s time to be innovative, move ahead.”
