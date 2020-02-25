100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25, 1920
Twelve hundred dollars as the minimum annual salary for any grade teacher employed in Umatilla county was yesterday endorsed by the directors and clerks from nearly 100 school districts, in meeting at the court house in Pendleton. “The United States is short 50,000 teachers, while 120,000 more who are holding positions are below standard,” F. P. Austin, city superintendent, told the gathering. “The reason for this is the salary question. People with the character and the brains needed for efficiency in our schools cannot afford to teach at present salaries.” Superintendent W. W. Green today expressed the belief that this county has taken the lead in the state towards getting more efficient teachers and holding them. He declared that under the conditions as recommended, Umatilla county could quickly fill every position with the best teachers in the state.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25, 1970
James A. Halsey, 57, Pendleton, was killed Monday in a logging accident. Halsey, a foreman for Harris Pine Mills, was operating a D7 tractor in a road-building operation in Oriental Basin, north of the North Fork John Day River. Witnesses told Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Cameron that Halsey had backed the tractor to the edge of a canyon. A stump at the rear of the tractor gave way and the machine went off the hill out of control.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25, 1995
The first clump of earth was turned Thursday afternoon at Pendleton High School as more than 75 teachers, parents and community members witnessed the groundbreaking of an improved high school. “This is really gratifying,” said Pat Sullivan, one of several Pendleton parents who led the charge to pass an $18.9 million bond issue that will pay for the remodeling and construction of a refurbished and expanded high school. Pendleton School Board chairman Mike Collins, a 1971 PHS graduate, said, “Pendleton is a community where civic virtue and pride is still very real and very strong. I think this new high school will be a symbol of that.”
