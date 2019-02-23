100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 23-24, 1919
There is a report in circulation here today that Harry Samuels, the 19-year-old boy who has been in the custody of Sheriff T.D. Taylor since Saturday, has confessed that he killed Omar Olinger, the store keeper near the tanks south of Milton, who was found murdered last Friday. The evidence is known to be very strong against the boy. Sheriff Taylor and Deputy Blakely went to Milton this morning to investigate a few things that remain to be cleared up in connection with the case. According to reports in circulation and which appear well founded though not officially confirmed, Samuels claims that he killed Olinger during a quarrel.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 23-24, 1969
“I’ll go if you will go with me,” said Karen Bounds to her mother-in-law, Doris Bounds, and that was all it took for the two Hermiston women to arrive in Hong Kong, China, five days later, Doris told the Business and Professional Women at their meeting last week. A call to the travel bureau, inoculations, and the two were off on a 22-hour plane trip to Honolulu, to Tokyo where they were greeted by the “Vienna Waltz” on the intercom, and on to Hong Kong. It was the middle of the night, a day ahead of Oregon and seven hours time difference when they arrived. Captain Roger Bounds, U.S. Army pilot, husband of Karen and son of Doris Bounds, arrived on rest and recreation leave in Hong Kong two days later.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 23-24, 1994
A Umatilla County grand jury indicted Damon Petrie on nine counts in connection with his escape attempt last week in which a Stanfield police officer was seriously injured. Following the arraignment a date will be set for Petrie to enter a plea on the charges of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, escape, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. Petrie, from the Bend area, has a long criminal record and was on parole when he was arrested in Stanfield. Residents of Stanfield seem more interested in the recovery of Petrie’s victim, Butch Parrish. Yellow ribbons have been placed all over town to show support for the injured officer and his family.
