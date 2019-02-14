100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 14, 1919
In the “double-header” basketball game held yesterday afternoon at the high school the class honors were evenly divided, the girls of the sophomore and senior classes defeating those of the junior and freshman classes by a score of 13 to 4, while the boys of the two latter classes defeated the seniors and sophomores with a score of 16 to 13. The girls’ game was refereed by Miss Margaret Crim and was an easy victory for the seniors. The game was fast and Miss Marjory Ireland of the senior class was the star hooper. The first half of the boys’ game was refereed by Mr. Crewes, head of the commercial department, while during the second half, Holman Ferrin acted in the same office.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 14, 1969
Charles Kik, Hermiston, has announced the sale of the Umatilla Speedway, Inc., to Jim Anderson, owner of an auto race track in Lewiston, Idaho, known as Banana Belt Racing, Inc. Anderson said this week that he plans to operate both facilities. The new Umatilla Speedway owner is a former race car driver, and he says he owned the first race car in Lewiston, purchased in 1951. He competed through 1958, and bought the Lewiston quarter-mile track in 1966. Kik opened the Umatilla Speedway in 1967, which he rates as the finest and largest facility of this kind in Eastern Oregon.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 14, 1994
On the verge of retiring from a 23-year career in law enforcement, Umatilla County Sheriff Jim Carey looked back last week on the improbable beginning of a career he discovered late but loved completely. Carey, 58, is retiring on doctor’s orders before his term expires in 1996. Two heart bypass operations in 1991 failed to repair a clogged artery in his heart, and recently he has felt its effects again. A few weeks ago, his doctor told him that under no circumstances can his heart rate exceed 90 beats a minute — an order that Carey knew would be impossible to follow if he continued to live in a world of jail escapes, bomb threats and fatal car accidents at 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.