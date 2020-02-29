100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 29, 1920
Fishing for steelheads in the Umatilla is excellent and good catches are many, but such fishing is facilitated by the use of fishin’ pole and tackle. So discovered a prominent Pendleton real estate man and former deputy sheriff when he reached the river yesterday minus rod and pole, which were left in Pendleton in spite of elaborate preparations for a day’s sport.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 29, 1970
Hermiston businessman F. K. “Woody” Starrett says he is horrified at the increasing number of traffic fatalities on Highway 32 between Hermiston and Stanfield, and hopes to arouse interest in doing something about putting an end to what he calls “useless killings” on a stretch of highway that is a “booby trap from start to finish.” About 12 years ago, Starrett appeared with local chamber of commerce officials in Salem before the State Highway Commission to ask that hazards on the highway be corrected. Starrett says they came away from that meeting hopeful that some action would be taken and a few minor improvements have been made but the major hazards are still taking a heavy toll.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 29, 1995
Three Hermiston High students with apparent gang affiliations were charged with rioting in connection with a fight at the school Monday. School Resource Officer Jay Lynch was struck by some errant blows during the altercation in the main hall of the school about 12:25 p.m. Lynch saw a large gathering of students in the hall and, as he approached, he heard students arguing, according to the police report. When he tried to break up the argument, the students started hitting each other. During the fist fight, Lynch was hit in the head and back. He removed one of the students to an empty classroom, but the fighting escalated in the hallway. No serious injuries were reported.
