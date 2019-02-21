100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 21, 1919
Saving the lives of 100 men was one of the little things which Fred Geissell, of this city, did while in France instructing members of the 116th Engineers in the use of hand grenades, according to Sergeant Don Fisher, who returned from overseas this morning. Fred was giving instructions in grenading when someone accidentally dropped a grenade, timed to explode in two seconds, into a box of 50 others. All the men began a useless flight except Geissell, who seized the grenade and threw it to where it exploded harmlessly. Fisher says that Geissell is now in line for decoration for bravery.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 21, 1969
The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer will start a series of four sex education classes for adults Tuesday, beginning in the parish hall at 7 p.m. “As parents who have been giving this whole matter some honest though in the last three weeks,” commented Father Richard L. Payne, rector of the church, “we have concluded that we exercise considerable influence on our children, and that we need to get better prepared to do a better job. We believe that sex education is a part of our responsibility as Christians.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 21, 1994
The inmate who jumped from a third-floor stairwell at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution Friday was still hospitalized this morning, but a report on his condition was unavailable. Martin Maldonado, 30, is reportedly cooperating better with hospital staff and his injuries are not serious, according to EOCI Capt. Don Jackson. The extent of his injuries was unknown Friday at about 5 p.m. because Maldonado was being uncooperative and combative with hospital staff, according to George Baldwin, EOCI superintendent. Maldonado is the third inmate to jump from a stairwell at EOCI since last June. The other two inmates were both killed by their jumps.
