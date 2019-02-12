100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 11-12, 1919
M.B. Moon, a brakeman of The Dalles, and Mrs. W.F. Wedekind, wife of an O.-W.R.& N. fireman of The Dalles, were arrested early this morning by Chief Al Roberts, and Policeman Charles Myers in a room of Hotel St. George, where they registered early Monday morning as man and wife, having arrived on train No. 4. The couple were followed here by W. F. Wedekind, husband of the woman, who made complaint to the officers, with the result that both were placed under arrest. Wedekind later swore to a complaint before F. E. Schmidt, deputy district attorney, and the prisoners have been turned over to the custody of Sheriff Taylor, charged with adultery. Moon is reported to have a wife and child at The Dalles.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 11-12, 1969
The Port of Umatilla added 640 acres, a section of land, to its industrial park east of its present site, by accepting an offer from the Bureau of Land Management at the Port’s monthly meeting Monday. The Port Commission gave approval to a purchase price of $19,200 for section 18. This is $30 an acre for the land that has no waterfront on the Columbia River, and its terrain is dotted with rock outcroppings. The tract has Highway 730 frontage. The Port Commission has been negotiating with BLM for the land for several years.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 11-12, 1994
Marty Campbell makes his car payments from the money he earns as a public speaker. So it wasn’t a surprise when the 20-year-old sophomore switched his major at Blue Mountain Community College from agriculture education to communications. And now Campbell has an extra nudge in the direction of fulfilling his new goal to put his voice to work in television or radio — a possible $2,500 award for being named BMCC Scholar. With a 3.3 grade point average and a seat in the college’s student government as vice president, Campbell has been included among a group of scholars from other community colleges and technical schools throughout Oregon — and the rest of the U.S. One or two scholars are picked from every school so Campbell acknowledges the competition is stiff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.