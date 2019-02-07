100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 7, 1919
A special booth, with electric heat so arranged that hot food can be served at short notice, is the tentative plan of the Red Cross and the Pendleton Commercial Club, as an improvement for the present canteen for soldiers and sailors at the O.-W.R. & N. depot. The club has appointed a committee consisting of Roy Raley, Mayor J.L. Vaughan and George Hartman to cooperate with Miss Virginia Todd, chairman of the canteen committee, in making arrangements.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 7, 1969
The second annual Pee Wee Invitational War Dance Tournament will be held at Mission over the weekend, it has been announced by Gilbert Minthorn, chairman of the celebration committee of the Umatilla tribe. He said cash awards would be made to winners in the tournament. The contest is open to all children under 12. The war-dance tournament for boys will be Sunday and the circle dance contest for girls will be Saturday night. A special part of the celebration will be Saturday night when there will be a singing program by Clarence Burke, chief of the Walla Wallas; Lucien Williams, head man in the Cayuse tribe; Henry Whitestone, chanter; and Saul Webb.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 7, 1994
A long-haul truck driver’s legs were crushed Monday when the trailer of another truck rolled onto the cab he was in. John Rich, 50, who was driving a 1991 Freightliner truck and trailer rig for Senco Products in Portland, was listed in fair condition this morning at Emanuel Hospital in Portland. The driver of the other truck — Kenneth Ketchum, 40, who was driving a 1994 Kenworth hauling two trailers for Boise Cascade — was treated and released from St. Anthony Hospital.
From what Oregon State Police could gather, it appeared that both trucks were westbound when Ketchum, from Hermiston, apparently lost control of his rig. The rear trailer broke free, but the other laid over and onto the cab of the truck Rich was driving. The trailer pushed through the windshield and into Rich’s lap, with both rigs coming to a stop — facing east — on the south shoulder.
