100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 19, 1920
A half pint of milk is provided to children of the Lincoln school at the morning recess, according to a plan worked out by the Parent Teachers Association of the school, collaborating with Miss Ella May Harmon, home demonstration agent. The milk is paid for by the parents at a rate of six half pints for 25 cents and delivered to the school. The children are pupils in the first and second grades, and are of the age when milk is considered essential to the daily diet. Arrangements have been made at the Washington school for the serving of milk each day. The children who are to receive the milk will be weighed before the plan is inaugurated and then weighed within the next few weeks to note improvements. The Parent Teacher Association hopes to work out some plan whereby children whose parents cannot afford to buy the milk can be provided it free of charge.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 19, 1970
Moon rocks will be exhibited in Pendleton at Blue Mountain Community College. The rocks will be some of those gathered by Apollo 11 astronauts. Ellsworth Mayer, BMCC dean of liberal arts and sciences, said that in addition to the exhibit in the new student union, a film about the “Eagle’s” voyage will be shown every half-hour and Dr. Gordon Goles, University of Oregon scientist, will deliver two lectures. The free event will be sponsored by BMCC and the Oregon Trail Gem and Mineral Society, Pendleton.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 19, 1995
The Central Middle School Stage Band of Milton-Freewater returned from the McMinnville Middle School Jazz Festival with a silver award. Jeff Roehm was among four winners of an outstanding soloist award. Central Middle School was the only Eastern Oregon representative at the festival. M-F band director Mike Agidius described the McMinnville festival as the best of its kind statewide.
