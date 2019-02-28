100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 28, 1919
Hugo Strickland, 1918 buckaroo champion at the Round-Up, is not dead. He is running a cattle ranch at Grassmere, Idaho, 75 miles from the railroad, where he and his wife, Mabel DeLong Strickland, are leading the simple life.
News to this effect was received today from W.F. DeLong, father of Mabel DeLong. Mr. DeLong is a merchant at Wallula and says that he had a letter from his daughter as late as last Friday. Over the phone this morning Mr. DeLong declared the report of Strickland’s death had originated in southern California last fall but is untrue. He is positive his son-in-law is still in the land of the living.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 28, 1969
Centaur II, manned by astronauts Brad Tinhoff and Brent Merriman, blasted off from the West Hills school at 7:53 a.m. this morning. Completing five orbits in under seven hours, the mission of Centaur II is to dock with stage three booster, dropped off earlier in the flight. Return time is 2:46 p.m., just in time for school to be out. Unlike present re-entry methods, Centaur II will land on the ground, by means of a paraglider. Attempts will be made to set down either on the football field or the playground. Confined to the space craft for the duration the trip, the astronauts will be busy with technical experiments, and the lowly, inescapable drudge of homework. Plenty of food was taken aboard, including some unaccounted for candy. A future space launch will feature the first female astronaut.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 28, 1994
Three area wrestlers won district championships and 12 qualified for the state championships at the District 7-4A high school wrestling tournament in Bend Friday and Saturday. Matt Harsch and Tucker Fife of Pendleton won titles at heavyweight and 188 pounds, respectively, and Clint Wilson of Hermiston was champion at 157 pounds. Other Pendleton state qualifiers included Jarad Severe, Travis Duby, Andy Smith, Jay Justus and Kacey Kennedy. Hermiston wrestlers headed for next week’s state meet include Aaron Muhs, Steve Jones, Paul Jones, Steve Mohler and Jason Barnes.
