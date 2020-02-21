100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 21, 1920
Leap year and a dozen maids last evening featured a merry affair for which Miss Lois Swaggart was hostess as a courtesy to her house guest, Miss Fay Price, of Milton. A progressive “rook” party given at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C. S. Wheeler was shared by a dozen “beaux” whom the maidens asked and escorted to the affair in strict accordance with leap year dictates. The party enjoyed a group of solos by the honored guest, who is an accomplished harpist. Adjourning from the supper tables the guests gathered for dancing. A feature of the evening was a Turkish solo dance given by Archibald Blakley in costume.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 21, 1970
A delegation of 12 people including County Judge J. O. Burns and Condon Mayor Floyd LaRue were in Heppner Thursday to meet the Board of Directors of the Columbia Basin Electric Co-op, Inc. The meeting was an aftermath of a public meeting held in Condon last Sunday to protest the firing of Vernon Wilson, lineman-agent in Condon for the past four and one-half years. A number of questions and statements were made concerning the less than 30-hour notice given Wilson. The firing seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. It brought to light a number of problems affecting consumers of the electric co-op. Among the complaints: low voltage blowing out television sets and other appliances, not enough personnel in the Condon area, and the fact that Gilliam and Wheeler counties combined only have four directors on the board while Morrow County has eight.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 21, 1995
Morrow County schools used to have more than enough. From teachers to textbooks, the rural one-country school district could count on the regular approval of levies that paid for it all. Now it has too little. Almost everything is on the line — teachers, entire academic programs — as the district struggles to keep itself financially afloat. To many it looks like the piece-by-piece dismantling of what they’ve worked for decades to build: a prosperous, productive school system. Morrow County has felt the state’s budget knife slice through programs and personnel since the 1990 passage of Oregon’s property tax limitation, Measure 5. “Our community likes our school. They want a comprehensive high school with the same opportunities and they’ve been willing to pay for that through property taxes,” said Steve Dickenson, Heppner High School principal. ”Now the state says we can’t do that anymore.”
