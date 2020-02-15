100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 15, 1920
Forty four-and-a-half pound packages of Skookum pancake flour, each containing a $1 bill, were distributed equally among long grocers today by the Umatilla Flour & Grain Co., in whose mill the product is manufactured. The dollar bills are put in the packages to stimulate local consumption of the flour and encourage the home products idea among Pendleton households. Persons who receive packages containing the bills are asked by the company to notify the office, together with their opinion of the flour after a fair trial.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 15, 1970
Hermiston voters will decide in a special election Tuesday whether they want to spend $300,000 over the next five years to improve and maintain streets. A storm draining program would be paid by the city to get water off the streets, in a move to reduce maintenance costs. Additional funds would come from the State Highway Department, which has allocated $200,000 to the city from its 1969 emergency fund to improve streets. The funds would be in the form of an interest-free loan to be repaid over a five-year period. The project would repair all paved streets constructed prior to 1961, which suffered heavily in the severe winter a year ago. City officials have decided that a complete repair and maintenance program is the only answer to saving the streets.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 15, 1995
The Milton-Freewater City Council approved a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change that clears the way for a 43-acre housing development. The amendment and zone change were the last obstacles for the project, which will provide housing for up to 200 families. The project had stalled amid opposition from area farmers who worried that a residential development would conflict with nearby orchards. That opposition vanished, however, when the developer agreed to an irrigation-ditch plan that would protect three streams that flow through the property. The plan also included a provision that the development’s residents will waive their rights to complain or sue orchardists over agricultural practices, such as spraying.
