100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 15, 1919
Three rings, repeated three times! This will be the signal by the fire bell that the train bearing the 65th Coast Artillery boys will reach Pendleton within an hour from the time the signal is given. As soon as the definite time for the arrival of the train in Pendleton is known the time of arrival will be posted on the East Oregonian bulletin board. If the train left Omaha at 2 p.m. yesterday, as Col. Kerfoot’s message stated, then the train would be due in Pendleton at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, provided regular running time is made. The 65th regiment consists of 40 officers, including Lieutenant Fred Steiwer, and 900 men from Oregon and Washington.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 15, 1969
Ten senators from the West are sponsoring a bill to allow permanent residence in the United States of 380 Basque sheepherders. This is an important piece of legislation for Shirley Rugg, well known Morrow County rancher, who owns and operates one of the largest sheep operations in the Pacific Northwest. The bill, being considered by a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, was introduced by Sen. Peter H. Dominick, R-Colo. It would permit shepherds to stay in the United States and await quota openings to apply for permanent residence. One of the reasons for the decline in sheep raising in the West’s agricultural picture has been the problem of hiring responsible sheepherders.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 15, 1994
Larry E. Harsin, the 34-year-old Dale man charged with murder in the deaths of his parents, was arraigned Monday in Umatilla County District Court. Harsin was arrested Sunday for the slaying of his parents — Estelle M. Harsin, 68, and Roy L. Harsin, 75 — whose bodies were found at their home on Highway 395 near Camas Creek, about four miles north of Dale. “We won’t know for sure the cause of death until the autopsy is concluded,” District Attorney Dave Gallaher said this morning. “Initially it looks like gunshot wounds, but we’ve been surprised before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.