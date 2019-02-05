100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 4-5, 1919
Pendleton, with the largest Fourth Liberty Loan quota of any city in Oregon outside of Portland, and a record of $1,400,000 subscribed, is not to be given the honors accorded to other cities of the twelfth federal reserve district which subscribed less than this city. Not only was Pendleton given no mention in the first report of the state publicity committee, but other cities who subscribed less than Pendleton are placed to “Class E,” which is to have the honor of naming five United States ships. The only defense for the stand taken by the committee is that before recognition can be given, a city must, by the 1910 census, have 8000 people. So while Pendleton, in spite of a smaller population than that of other cities, subscribed more than those with 8000 population, she is not to receive honors.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 4-5, 1969
The Air Medal and the Bronze Star have been presented to Army 1st Lt. Lawrence K. Purchase, Pendleton. Purchase received the medals for action in ground operations in Vietnam. Now stationed at Ft. Lewis, Wash., Purchase has served with the 2nd Battalion, 28th Infantry. He was based 45 miles north of Saigon. He received the Bronze Star for action near Loc Ninh when he replaced an officer killed in a 122 mm rocket attack.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 4-5, 1994
The stream of people hasn’t let up yet. Not since Irma Munoz made her mother a cup of coffee Thursday morning and caught a glimpse of the Virgin Mary in a landscape painting hanging above her bed. “They haven’t stopped,” said Munoz, 23, as she motioned toward the throng of visitors stuffed into her family’s single-wide trailer. “People have called from all over.” Although the image was no longer visible Friday on the painting, crowds still gathered to light candles and pray. It was only after someone called a Spanish language radio station in Walla Walla that devout Catholics began their pilgrimages from all over, traveling considerable distance to the small pink and white trailer in Boardman. “Some people say it’s a blessing,” said Munoz.
