100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 20, 1919
Among possible improvements for Pendleton in the near future comes a large new hospital or an extensive addition to St. Anthony’s Hospital. At the Methodist church last evening a representative meeting was held including members from five local churches. The meeting was called with the purpose of discussing the hospital subject. The predisposition of a new hospital, non sectarian in nature, was broached and discussion also turned to the question whether the Sisters of St. Francis intended more building soon. On a motion it was decided to appoint a committee to consult with the Commercial Club and with the Sisters of St. Francis as to the plans of the sisters for the future.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 20, 1969
A Ketchum, Idaho, man said Wednesday his car traveled between 160-170 miles an hour on Interstate 80 near Stanfield Junction Dec. 16 while the vehicle was being pursued by two Oregon State Police patrol cars.
The defendant, Daniel James Gruener, 23, whose home is at Sun Valley, was found guilty by District Judge Richard Courson of attempting to elude a police officer and was fined $200. Gruener testified that another man was driving the car, a 1966 Ferrari. Testimony of two state police officers indicated Gruener was the driver.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 20, 1994
It all comes down to teamwork, explains Hawthorne Elementary School counselor Barbara Hodgen as she watches two dozen first-graders pull ropes in different directions. It takes them a few minutes of concerted coordination, their young faces straining with the effort, before they have stretched an old bicycle inner tube and placed it around a metal can. “They actually experience their part in working out a problem,” says Hodgen, 42, who was recently named Oregon Elementary Counselor of the Year by the Oregon School Counselors Association.
