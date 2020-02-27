100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1920
Sheep and lambs are looking well after one of the most expensive winters sheepmen have ever experienced in this section, according to Dan Smythe, local sheepman. The winter started early and has continued without interruption to the present time, so far as feeding is concerned. Grass prospects even now are none too good, owing to the nightly frosts on the ranges. Warmer weather is hoped for to start the grass growing so that the sheep can be taken off feed which, this winter, has cost more than ever before.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1970
The volunteer ambulance service at Pilot Rock, manned by Georgia-Pacific Corp. employees who answered calls with equipment furnished by the company at no charge, is about to come to an end. The service seldom has a call anymore, according to Tom Royer, one of the original ambulance crew members. Some 15 years ago, when the service started, it was organized for G-P sawmill personnel. Eventually it became a community-wide service at a time when nearby Pendleton was served by only one ambulance. Now, Pendleton Community Ambulance Service has indicated it is in a position to handle the infrequent calls from Pilot Rock with more modern equipment and professional personnel.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 27, 1995
Searching for ways to cope with the state’s school funding formula and the squeeze of Measure 5, Morrow County School District Superintendent Chuck Starr painted a grim picture of district finances the next three years at a special Budget Committee workshop on Monday. Starr said the district will have to slash $1.3 million from its 1995-1996 budget if its $13.3 million construction bond doesn’t pass in March. Even if the bond passes the district will have to trim $900,000, he noted. Morrow County currently spends about $100 more per student than the state average. The district contends it simply costs more to educate a child in an area of small population and expansive geography.
