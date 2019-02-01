100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 1, 1919
One of the most interesting letters from boys overseas was from Sergeant F.H. Young, former commercial instructor at the high school, and who is now in the ordnance repair shop detachment in France where he says everything is repaired from a pistol bullet to the largest naval gun, and from bicycles to 20-ton Holt tractors. A great many souvenirs of battle are brought to his camp, he says, and he inquires whether or not Pendleton has taken any steps to obtain a war trophy. If not he says he would be glad to drag along a neat little German field piece, trench mortar, siege gun or saw tooth bayonet should the city of Let ‘er Buck say the word.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 1, 1969
“It’s an ill wind which doesn’t blow some good.” Glen Ward, game biologist at Heppner, pointed out the high winds which have created havoc with roads of Morrow County have helped the wildlife. Upland game birds and deer and elk, as well as other wild animals, were beginning to suffer from the snow cover over their native food sources. Much more of the cold weather and real problems would have evolved, Ward said. There has been no feeding of deer or elk in the Heppner unit so far, and several hay stacks which were being eaten by the animals were fenced off by the Game Commission for farmers.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 1, 1994
Kinzua Corp. faces an uncertain future at Heppner following the company’s announcement Tuesday it will be sold to a newly formed Eugene company. Kinzua’s timberlands, sawmill, chipping facility and related equipment will be sold to Pioneer Resources LLC in a transaction expected to close in April. Since the new owners haven’t decided whether or not to continue to run the facility, Kinzua’s 125 hourly employees and 21 salaried employees were notified Tuesday they will be laid off in 60 days. The layoff notices were made to satisfy federal labor law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.