100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 13, 1920
The new grade from Rieth to Echo is well on the way to completion and will be ready to receive gravel as soon as contracts are let in April, according to County Judge C.H. Marsh, who went over the route yesterday in company with other commissioners. For considerable distance the old roadbed of the O.W.R.&N. is used by the highway, giving a route with long, easy curves and an excellent grade. It will all be high-gear road when completed and an excellent grade when completed and will also be far more interesting from the scenic standpoint than most of the roads in the county.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 13, 1970
In 1930, the population of Stanfield was 204. The current population of Stanfield is 930, according to a city-sponsored census taken this month. This is an increase of 24 percent since 1960 when the census was 745. The city council ordered the local census recently when the state census director disputed the city’s estimate of 950 population. According to the city recorder, the state estimated Stanfield’s population at 900. The city stands to gain approximately $540 annually in revenue from state tax sources if the 930 figure is accepted.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 13, 1995
Students in the Athena-Weston School District will get a chance to swing their clubs this spring with the start-up of the district’s first golf program. School board members gave their approval at Monday night’s meeting to begin letting students hit the greens after Athena parent Kenall Zerba proposed the new program. Zerba, whose son along with other students have expressed interest in extra-curricular golfing, told the board he would serve as instructor, free of charge. Another sports program came under discussion at the meeting. Parent Dave Lynde of Athena proposed the district add wrestling to its sports lineup. Board members, however, wanted more information before deciding whether to give that program the go-ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.