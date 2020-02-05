100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 5, 1920
A membership card in the American Legion is the only pass that will admit the ex-doughboy, gobs and leathernecks of Umatilla county to the biggest boxing smoker in years, to be held February 28. No amount of money or persuasion will admit anyone not a bona fide member of the nation-wide organization of former fighting men. The boxing card which will be staged as a wind-up of a big week of recruiting for the county’s four legion posts is going to be a topnotcher for the 2200 eligible men of the county. Conditions permitting, the Pendleton Post will put on a big dance on February 20 which will be open to the public. It will be run on the “jitney dance” style, with the jitney relegated to memory because of the rising cost of shimmying.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 5, 1970
Professional baseball for Pendleton is dead! The franchise will go instead to the Tri-Cities. Dave Pierson, owner of a Northwest League franchise — a farm team of the San Diego Padres — said he had no choice but to accept the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce’s proposition. Pierson told Pendleton Mayor Eddie Knopp he could get “no cooperation from the (Pendleton) chamber of commerce.” He said the city and the Round-Up Association had been with him 100 percent in trying to bring pro baseball to Pendleton, but not everyone else had. Knopp said he thought it is “very, very unfortunate. I’m disturbed to think that Pendleton can’t cooperate as a whole in matters such as this.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 5, 1995
Every classroom at Washington Elementary School Friday featured an era of earth’s history. Students in each grade moved throughout the building taking in various times and cultures. Most of the classrooms were elaborately decorated for the day and looked a lot like miniature museums. In Randy Crawford’s fifth-grade classroom, all sorts of dinosaurs sat on tables, made out of construction paper, clay or pen and ink. Several students gave speeches to visitors about which dinosaur lived when. Fifth-grader Bryon Goller got his first taste of teaching when he and a partner gave instructions on how to copy a specific dinosaur. “I wouldn’t do this as a day job,” Goller said. “It’s kind of hard. You have to explain stuff.”
