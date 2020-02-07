100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 7, 1920
In the government census now being taken, the number of bison in the country is being determined. Secretary C. H. Marsh, of the Round-Up association today filled out a card listing the association’s big buffalo which is displayed before the crowds each year. There is another bison in the county, belonging to Jim Allocott, an Indian on the reservation.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 7, 1970
The condition of four members of a Hermiston family was reported as “guarded and improving” by a spokesman for Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wash., today. An autopsy performed on nine-year-old Connie Schultz confirmed the girl died of food poisoning (botulism) Thursday at Hermiston’s Good Shepherd Hospital. The rest of the family, Herman and Phyllis and children, Darrel, 7, and David, 4, were taken by ambulance to Kadlec Hospital, where their condition was reported as critical on Friday. It is believed the family ate home-canned vegetables. Umatilla County Sanitarian Bill Webber said today that botulism grows freely in most soils and for this reason home grown vegetables should be thoroughly cooked in preparation for canning.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 7, 1995
Angie Drummond of Ione drew on her observation of brown bears at the Washington Park Zoo to win a state award. Her nine-line poem, “Bear Country,” captured first place for grades 11-12 in the zoo’s annual Valentine Poetry Contest. Nearly 3,000 students from Oregon and southwest Washington submitted entries, with 130 in Drummond’s category. Ione High School students were assigned to enter the contest by teacher Jim Raible. He said assigning students to write for numerous contests provides a more well-rounded experience, since he’s the only English teacher for Ione students in grades 9-12.
