100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25-26, 1919
The sale of the Paris Cloak and Suit Store is announced today. W.H. Thomas has purchased the business from Charles Blumberg. Mr. Thomas is not new to the trade of Pendleton, in fact, he was the founder of The Paris. First he founded The Paris store in Walla Walla, and then established the ladies’ cloak and suit store in Pendleton under the same name. Last year when he was called to service in the army he sold the two stores to Mr. Blumberg. Now, since receiving his discharge from the army, he has returned to Pendleton and purchased the store from Mr. Blumberg.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25-26, 1969
It has been long time — 52 1/2 years — but we can again speak of the Round-Up country as land “where the deer and the antelope play.” Game Commission biologists Monday night released 17 of Oregon’s unique pronghorns in an 11-square-mile fenced enclosure at Umatilla Army Depot. The pronghorns were trapped Monday in the Brothers area about 40 miles southeast of Bend. Harold Dobyns, 73, Pendleton, a former trapper for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, likely was the last man to see an antelope in the Round-Up country. That was in August, 1916, Dobyns said, “around the old Kilkenny Lakes at the mouth of Sand Hollow” considerably south of the release site Monday night.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 25-26, 1994
It took only moments for Albert Harrison and Robert Widel to notch their arrows and kill one cow and wound another. Described by Oregon State Police as a “joy shooting,” it could have been a costly loss for the Kopp Ranch of Pilot Rock if the crime had gone unpunished. It didn’t. Police believe Harrison and Widel were in the same vehicle on Louisiana-Pacific land near Little Creek when Harrison apparently stopped and fired an arrow that inflicted a mortal wound in one of the cows. Widel later told police he tried to put the cow out of its misery, and in the attempt misjudged his shot and wounded the second animal. Harrison and Widel — both 21 when they were arrested for the illegal shootings in late August — have been convicted and sentenced. But it will take two years before the Kopp Ranch receives full restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.