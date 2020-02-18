100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 18, 1920
Carrying out her oft-repeated threat to break the will of her husband, the late Jackson Nelson, Mrs. Jane Nelson of Athena today filed a petition with the probate court to have the will declared null and void and set aside. Mr. Nelson died last summer at the age of 83 years and his widow is also an octogenarian. In the petition Mrs. Nelson alleges that Mr. Nelson, at the time of drawing up the instrument, was ill in body and mind. She further alleges that he was unduly influenced against her by James A. Fee, his attorney, David Taylor, her brother, who was named in the will as executor, and his sons W. R. Taylor of Athena and Umatilla County Sheriff T. D. Taylor.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 18, 1970
Any elected Umatilla County official who ever received one of the Christmas gifts of money distributed by the Umatilla Toll Bridge will have to return the money. That was the substance of a memorandum and a letter sent today to some present and former county officials by District Attorney R. P. “Joe” Smith. He said the money given to county-hired employees can be regarded as part of their pay, under Oregon law. But any elected official who received the gifts “is civilly liable for the return of all benefits received.” This means the official could be sued if he does not return the money. Some of the officials who received Christmas money have said taxpayers shouldn’t be worried because the funds were not public money. Smith says flatly that this is “erroneous” and the bridge tolls are public funds.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 18, 1995
A Pendleton man who walked into Pilot Rock Elementary School Thursday with a loaded rifle is now housed at Eastern Oregon Psychiatric Center. Vern Strommer walked into the school office at about 12:30 p.m. with a .22-caliber loaded rifle in a scabbard. He was taken into custody without incident about two hours later when he was found walking south on Highway 395 about 3 miles out of town. The middle-aged man was disoriented and spoke of going to Long Creek to hunt rabbits and look for $100 bills. Taking a gun onto school property is a felony but charges have not yet been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.