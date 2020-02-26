100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 26, 1920
Yumsumkin, head man of the Cayuse tribe and reputed one of the Umatilla reservation’s wealthiest and most influential Indians, is dead at Chicago from gas asphyxiation. He was on his way to Washington, D.C., of his own accord to object to the present method of selling and leasing Indian lands, which allows the Indians to sell out and then find themselves without land or money. Yumsumkin, or Johnson Sumkin as he was also known, lived on his land about one mile south of Adams. He was owner of 320 acres of the best land in that section. His wealth was estimated at $80,000. He was 65 years old and is survived by his wife, Petints, a sister of the late Chief Umapine, and a 15-year-old daughter, Josephine. “He was wealthy, very smart and very shrewd,” Major Lee Moorhouse, former Indian agent, said today.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 26, 1970
A 19-year-old Tri-Cities, Wash., youth, speaking at a Kiwanis luncheon, said in a reply to a question that he would be able to locate a local supply of drugs by going to the high school and asking a few questions and looking around. He said in some high schools in this region students are dealing drugs in the halls between classes. Jack Jenkins, Hermiston High School principal, told the East Oregonian when queried about drugs in the high school: “I’ll never harbor those buzzards. I just can’t believe there is any 30 to 40 percent of our students on drugs. We have no evidence of any dope in our high school, and if we have any traffic here, no one has ever talked to me about it. At the same time, I am not so naive to think that we are clean. I hope we are getting the job done at the bare minimum.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 26, 1995
The new store being built by NW Farm Supply on Highway 395 will feature a drive-through feed service along with a wide variety of hardware and farm supplies. More demand from farmers prompted the expansion. The 15,000-square-foot building will hold a variety of products for home, garden and farm. The growing population in the Hermiston area was a factor in NW Farm Supply’s decision to grow, as were studies that showed many customers were going out of the area to get their farm supplies. The new store will have a drive-through microphone where customers can place their orders before pulling around the back of the building to get their feed and fencing supplies.
