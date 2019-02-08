100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 8, 1919
Judson Bowdre, Pendleton sheepherder, en route here from Hornbrook with a suitcase filled with 20 half-pint bottles of whiskey, was taken off the train at Medford by Deputy Sheriff McDonald and arrested on the charge of importing liquor into Oregon. He pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Taylor and was fined $100. Bowdre claimed he was transporting the liquor for his own use but the fact that on him was found an expense book itemizing his expenses since he left Pendleton made the arresting officer and county prosecutor think he was representing someone else and might be a professional bootlegger.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 8, 1969
Gusty winds are creating havoc in Eastern Oregon today. Some roads are nearly closed. A trailer house toppled and disintegrated in high winds about half-way up Cabbage Hill. The accident occurred about 8:08 a.m. and by mid-morning police were still leading traffic around the accident. Drifting snow has cut visibility on some highways and caused a four- to six-car pileup on Highway 204 near the top of Weston Mountain. State police said drifts were so deep they were having some trouble getting to the accident. Highway 74, from Nye Junction to Heppner, was closed because of snowdrifts. A snow plow sent out to clear the stretch couldn’t get through. It turned around and returned to Heppner.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 8, 1994
Father Paco hopes an apparition of the Virgin Mary brings more believers back to church. But the priest from Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston remains unconvinced that a vision viewed by hundreds of faithful at a Boardman trailer park is the real thing. “It happens all the time,” said Paco, stepping out of the single-wide trailer where Irma Munoz first caught sight of the virgin hovering in a landscape painting last Thursday. “It’s natural things that are thought to be supernatural. But God is always present — He’s here now.” Paco drove to Boardman Tuesday afternoon to talk with the Munoz family about the painting, which has drawn Catholics from all over the region, cramping their tiny home with people, flowers and candles.
