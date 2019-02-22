100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 22, 1919
Omar Olinger, the owner of a small store in the Blue mountains about 16 miles south of Milton and near Tanks, was murdered by an unknown party, his body being discovered yesterday by neighbors. The store had been pillaged and the telephone wires had been cut. Sheriff Taylor has a man in custody under suspicion but requests that his name be withheld. The body of Olinger was found buried beneath a manure pile. According to one report, A.C. Sprague and two Stark brothers, the men who first found the body, alarmed at not hearing or seeing Olinger for several days, went to the store to see what was the trouble. In looking around they followed tracks through the snow which was about two feet deep to the manure pile, where a foot of the man was found protruding from the manure.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 22, 1969
The Oregon State Board of Health has confirmed botulism was the cause of death of a 76-year-old Pendleton man. The death was believed to be the first because of botulism in the state in 15 years. Laboratory tests showed the food poisoning came from a pumpkin pie. Officials said the pie was made from home-canned pumpkin and apparently was not adequately cooked. Insufficient refrigeration may have contributed to development of the poison, officials said. The man’s name was not announced.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 22, 1994
A National Research Council report that favors incineration of chemical weapons has drawn criticism from a local citizens advisory group. Comments from the newly formed Chemical Demilitarization Citizens Advisory Commission at Hermiston are due to the Army early this week. They will be included in a report the Army will give Congress within 60 days. The Army plans to spend $832 million to destroy Umatilla’s stockpile, with construction beginning in the mid-1990s and operation extending beyond the year 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.