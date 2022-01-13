100 years ago — 1922
The machinery has been oiled for a quick snappy program at Eagle-Woodman hall tonight when Ted Thye of Portland and Ray McCarroll meet in a wrestling bout. Thye has agreed to throw McCarroll twice within one hour or forfeit the match, and whether he can do this is what local fans are interested in seeing. Good preliminaries have been arranged. The bill will start at 8 o’clock and the offerings will be pushed through with quickness, according to McCarroll. At the first meet held here when Basanta Singh and McCarroll grappled, there were some delays between events which made the fans nervous, and this defeat will be remedied tonight. The platform in the hall has been finished and everything is in readiness for the go. The ticket sale, which started the first part of the week at the Cosy Billiard parlors, has been good.
50 years ago — 1972
An experiment in coyote birth control failed last year in Morrow County. But scientists haven’t given up hope of finding some method of coyote damage control. “We want a repellent” that will protect sheep, Morrow rancher Henry Krebs said during a panel discussion of predator control presented at a meeting of the regional chapter of the Society for Range Management. Bill Nelson, state supervisor of the U.S. Division of Wildlife Services, said coyote repellents that have been developed appear to be effective for only about six months. “The coyote population in Oregon has increased steadily since 1955 and it is still going up,” he said. Trends in coyote population are determined through two methods — coyote use of scent posts and coyote reaction to a siren. The regular police siren is sounded along an annual route at the same time each year under similar conditions. Coyotes howl when they hear it. Nelson said, “We count the number of coyotes that answer the siren.”
25 years ago — 1997
Some of the scholarship money handed out to criminal justice students at Blue Mountain Community College this week came from a very simple source. It represents a lifetime of hard work and simple living, explained a longtime friend of Red and Florence Wishart, who bequeathed a $114,587 estate to the school. Red Wishart worked for the city water department “for a long, long time,” said family friend Lyle Earlley. “That’s what impressed the heck out of me. Here you’ve got people working for everyday wages, maybe even low wages, and they’re big-hearted enough to give it away.” The couple had no children. Earlley said it was a mystery why Florence, who followed her husband in death, bequeathed the money to the criminal justice and nursing departments at BMCC.
