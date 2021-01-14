100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14, 1921
America’s immigration problem will be treated from all its angles in the Forum of the Presbyterian church. The discussions are open to the public. Frederick W. Steiwer, local attorney; Ernest L. Crockatt, former University of Oregon debater; Rev. John Secor, pastor of the Methodist Episcopal church; and Rev. Alfred Lockwood, pastor of the Church of the Redeemer, Episcopal, are to be the speakers. Each will be assigned a different line of thought to develop. The only topic announced so far is that of Rev. Mr. Lockwood, who has chosen “Our Duty to the Alien.” Japanese immigration, which is one of the timeliest issues on the Pacific slope of the United States today, will be one of the topics up for consideration. Asiatic immigration in general and immigration from the Near East and from the Latin countries of Europe are other topics to be dealt with.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14, 1971
A University of Massachusetts student from Pendleton was discharged from his practice teaching job in a Georgia school because he discussed the theory of evolution. David Young recalled the incident during a recent visit here. It was during his fifth week of practice teaching at Americus, Ga., that one of his eighth grade science class students asked him about the theory of evolution. Young preceded his explanation, and concluded it, with a statement that he believed in the Bible and God. But the word of his actions got back to the superintendent, who ordered Young dismissed on grounds he was teaching atheism.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14, 1996
Local Teamsters employed at Smith Frozen Foods have signed a petition against a union-supported radio spot they say unfairly targets U.S. Senate candidate Gordon Smith for the deaths of two employees at the frozen vegetable plant in Weston. Smith, a Pendleton Republican and state Senate president, has called the ad “despicable.” The 60-second commercial, which also mentions other labor difficulties, including hiring illegal aliens and child labor law violations, was paid for by DRIVE — the Teamsters’ national political action committee. More than 100 Smith employees, members of Teamster Local 556, signed the petition and statement calling for a public apology from their union. “We disagree with their attempts to create a political issue from other people’s tragedies and attempting to portray the opinions of local members without their input or consent on this issue,” the petition states.
