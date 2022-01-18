Pendleton shivered, shoveled coal, hugged the fire and thawed out water pipes as a result of a cold wave which swept over eastern Oregon last night. The official figures show that the minimum for the 24 hours was 21 degrees below zero early this morning and 2 above zero shortly after noon. The barometer tells a story that indicates continued cold weather tonight. The chances are good, too, that it will be colder tonight than it was last night. “There are no vacant houses in Pendleton, so people had better not get burned out during this sort of weather,” remarked Fire Chief Bill Ringold this morning. The fire chief is a worried man these days because he knows frozen pipes are being thawed out and sometimes open flame torches are used.
50 years ago — 1972
Evangelist Erick Kaiser came to Pendleton this week to teach a seminar in Bible history. The Bible he brought included a historical lineage that dates back to John Day, the man for whom so many Eastern Oregon sites are named. The Bible was passed down to Mr. Kaiser’s wife, Joyce, from her grandfather, Sylvanius Day Hudiburgh. The Kaisers had a study of their family tree that confirmed their ancestry, said Kaiser. He expressed pride to be a descendant, by marriage, of a man who left his name in much of Eastern Oregon even though he admits his wife’s great-great-grandfather was more notorious than famous for his deeds. John Day came from the east coast in 1811 with the Astor-Hunt overland party. He and another man, Ramsay Crooks, fell behind and became stranded in the Blue Mountains during the winter. The two were also attacked and robbed near the mouth of what is now called the John Day River.
25 years ago — 1997
Freezing rain made travel treacherous in northeast Oregon this morning, forcing the closure of schools across Umatilla County. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport also was closed due to this ice on the runways. “You can’t stop a plane on that,” said airport manager Larry Dalrymple, adding that airports in Pasco, Walla Walla and Yakima were also closed. Walking often proved more dangerous than driving, although there had been a host of fender benders and cars off roads by mid morning. High school basketball games across the county were canceled due to the weather. The predictions for freezing rain took school administrators by surprise this morning. The original forecast was for the storm to arrive this evening.
