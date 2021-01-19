100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 19, 1921
The first anniversary of the demise of the late John Barleycorn was fittingly celebrated in local churches, Sunday schools and young people’s societies in Pendleton yesterday. It was just a year ago that the ratification of the eighteenth amendment was officially concluded and prohibition made the law of the land. References to the amendment were made at the various church meetings during the day and in some cases particular stress was given the subject. At the Baptist and Christian churches talks were given on what prohibition in American means to the other nations of the earth.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 19, 1971
A “Save Our Teacher” campaign by Heppner High School students barely got off the ground when it ended with the induction of Brent Ware into military service by a California draft board. As far as known, this is the first time a teacher has been drafted in the middle of the year in Oregon. The area draft board in Condon reports this is not the policy in Oregon. But, according to Ware, it is not unusual for those young men registered in California. When Ware was hired last spring he was still in school. He was notified during the summer that his student deferral was no longer in effect, and the Morrow County School District board sent an appeal, stating it is difficult to obtain good teachers in small towns. Ware also requested a deferment based on hardship as his wife has a terminal disease. When students learned both requests had been rejected, they wrote letters to editors. One girl wrote Gov. Ronald Reagan of California and Gov. Tom McCall at Salem, requesting an answer. No reply has yet been received. Neither Ware nor his students are bitter about the experience. They are not anti-establishment, but they do say they’d like to see a better system for drafting.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan, 19, 1996
When Kathryn “Kat” Brigham chauffeured her grandfather, Sam Kash Kash, to tribal meetings, it marked the unsuspected beginnings of her political career. A respected leader who served on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Board of Trustees and Fish and Wildlife Committee for nearly 50 years, Kash Kash fought fiercely for traditional fishing rights. Brigham remembers how carefully others regarded his grandfather’s words. His words ring in her memory: “As tribal leader, I have a responsibility to the people for today — and more importantly for tomorrow.” During the drives to and from Portland, Brigham was quizzed by her grandfather about the issues of the day. She said she absorbed his tribal vision and carried it to all the decision-making roles she later came to hold. Now, after 30 years of working on committees and commissions for her tribes as well as Columbia River tribes, “Kat” has come home. And her grandfather’s vision will help guide her actions as a newly elected Board of Trustee member for the CTUIR.
