100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 2, 1921
A year of fond hopes and bright possibilities was welcomed by Pendleton at 12 o’clock last night with varied welcomes extended by a populace that awaited the New Year’s coming. Watch services in homes and churches and dancing parties entertained hundreds until the hand of time crossed 12 on the dial and ushered in the year 1921. Pendleton was happy and orderly. It was a Volsteadian New Year observance and the new year was welcomed with a sober and genuine greeting. Most of Pendleton realized the possibilities of the future and made resolutions to make the most of them. A big public dinner at noon was the outstanding feature of the Indians’ observance of New Year’s day. The Presbyterian Indians, who have been encamped for the holidays at Tutuilla church, enjoyed a roast of pork, jackrabbit stew and other delicacies today and also had services in the church. Last night at the midnight hour the natives in the style of their brothers in the city welcomed the new year with noise and jollification.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 2, 1971
Old man winter has moved in and clutched Eastern Oregon by the throat. Temperatures made a mad dash for the bottom, diving to 15 below at Tollgate, 12 below at Meacham and two below at Baker. Pendleton fared a little better with an overnight low of 14 downtown. The low at the Weather Service at the airport was 18. Highs are expected to peak at about 35 today and tomorrow with a low of 12-18 overnight. Skies are expected to remain fair, however. Despite the cold weather, sledding is great in the Blue Mountains. Sleds, saucers, inner tubes — anything that will slip across the snow is fun. But best of all, according to some, is a fast-moving sled on the slope at Emigrant State Park.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 2, 1996
A Umatilla trucker has been named a National Highway Hero for risking his life to save another. Shawn Dyke of Umatilla, who drives for North American Van Lines, and fellow trucker Vincent Carr of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., jumped in front of a freight train to save an unconscious man in a pickup. The accident occurred last September near Gallup, N.M. Dyke, 30, saw the pickup driver pass out, apparently from a seizure, just as the man drove up alongside his rig. Carr, driving for J.B. Hunt, was in a rig just behind Dyke. The pickup struck Dyke’s truck, then crossed the median and came to rest on some railroad tracks just as a train was coming. Dyke and Carr stopped and ran to pull the man to safety. Reports say they were just five paces away when the train hit. The men were among six truckers honored as highway heroes by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Even though he is based out of Umatilla, Dyke’s career keeps him away from home sometimes for six months at a time. But he keeps in touch with his family, calling his mother, Darlene Asbell, every three to four days to check in.
