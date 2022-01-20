The State Dog Tax Law which was enacted at the legislative session of 1919, and which was thought to be unconstitutional, has recently been upheld by the supreme court, and will now be rigidly enforced by the county court, according to a statement today. Applications for license should be made to the county clerk by all dog owners, being careful to give the length of collar desired. This is a state tax and is additional to any city tax which may be collected in the cities. The tax is $1.00 for males and $2.00 for females. The tax is now due and collectable.
50 years ago — 1972
Usually when someone shows up at a city council meeting, it’s with a problem. So when Calvin Bryan stepped forward at the Pendleton City Council meeting, councilmen sat back to grapple with another headache. Bryan surprised them. “I want to express my gratitude and that of my neighbors to the council and to the Traffic Safety Commission,” he said, on how the city handled a traffic problem in the area. A favorite pastime of youthful drivers in Pendleton is to drive down Main Street in a sort of endless parade. The route used to include circling the block at the north end of Main to get back onto the main drag. Residents of the area complained about the noise and litter. The Traffic Safety Commission and the city’s engineer’s office recommended a change in the traffic flow, keeping it on North Main. The council gave a green light to the experiment. It’s worked, Bryan said, and the traffic past his residence has been reduced by about half. “We came to you about a year ago with a gripe and a petition,” Bryan said, “and something has been done. Thank you.”
25 years ago — 1997
Hal’s Hamburgers was closed, but that didn’t stop a pickup from plowing into the drive-through at about 7:10 Saturday morning when the driver lost control. No one was in the popular landmark restaurant at S.E. 20th and Court in Pendleton. The restaurant will be closed at least two weeks for repairs, said manager Randy Cook. The window on the south side was smashed, and the impact pushed the grill and hood vent about eight inches away from the wall. Cook said Saturday’s incident was the first time anything like that had happened. The culprit was a 1991 Ford pickup, which also smashed into a nearby storage shed. Police reports did not identify the driver, and no citations were issued.
